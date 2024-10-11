As the 2024 Election approaches, Substack is hosting a series of exclusive video discussions. These Election Dialogues are all about sparking challenging conversations on the critical topics that deserve attention before America heads to the polls.

I am hosting a live video discussion with Chris Johnson on Friday October 11 at 10 AM ET, as part of the Substack Election Dialogues. We will discuss how PRC policymakers may view the upcoming US election and how US policy towards China might change in the next administration. The conversation is free to watch, but you need the Substack app, which you can download here.

I am really happy to have such a knowledgeable guest for this discussion. Chris Johnson is President and CEO of China Strategies Group. He served for nearly two decades in the United States Government’s intelligence and foreign affairs communities. In addition to his work advising multinational corporations on their business and commercial strategies in China and greater East Asia, his insights on the Chinese leadership and on Beijing’s economic, commercial, foreign and security policies are regularly sought by senior Administration, Congressional, military, and foreign government officials. Chris also serves as a Senior Fellow on Chinese Politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute's Center for China Analysis.

I hope you tune in Friday.

Thanks