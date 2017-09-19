Good Monday morning from swampy DC...today's issue light on commentary, not feeling I have much to add today and figure sometimes less is more. I am testing another logo idea, honest comments always appreciated. Thanks for reading.

The Essential Eight

1. Politburo Meets, Preps For 19th Party Congress

Comment: The language is similar to what we saw before the 18th and 17th Party Congresses (I only looked up those two, would not be surprised if similar languages before several other Congresses). At first glance it is hard to draw any conclusions about what this means for the early enshrinement of a Xi theoretical contribution.

CPC to amend party constitution - Xinhua:

The Communist Party of China (CPC) is expected to amend its constitution at the upcoming national congress.

The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee deliberated a draft amendment to the constitution at a meeting which was presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, on Monday.

十九大将对党章进行适当修…