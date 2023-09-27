A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions - The PRC issued a white paper titled “A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions” To those who have argued the PRC is not trying to remake the global order, the Global Times disagrees: “Chinese experts said that the white paper, without mentioning the US, has clearly expressed firm oppositions against many ideas and behaviors of Washington, such as "democracy versus authoritarianism," "alliance-based confrontation," and "small yard, high fence," and this shows that China is now openly disagreeing with the US-proposed "rule-based order," which in fact is a way to preserve the old order dominated by US hegemony”. This intensifying effort to remake the global order will from the perspective of some governments, like the US, look like a bad thing, but from plenty of other capitals around the world will look like a good thing.