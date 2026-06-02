Agricultural and rural modernization; Socialist political economy; UK-PRC; PRC media in Africa
Today’s top items:
1. 15th Five-Year Plan for Accelerating Agricultural and Rural Modernization - The State Council issued the “15th Five-Year Plan for Accelerating Agricultural and Rural Modernization,” the latest of the sectoral plans of the 15th Five-Year Plan. According to the readout, the document sets targets through 2030 with an outlook to 2035, and organizes work under seven areas. I have posted a translation here.
The “general requirements”:
Take Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as guidance; thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th Party Congress and the successive plenary sessions of the 20th Central Committee; conscientiously implement the arrangements of the Fourth Plenum; comprehensively implement the important expositions and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on “three rural” work; uphold solving the “three rural” issues as the top priority of the entire Party’s work; uphold and strengthen the Party’s overall leadersh…