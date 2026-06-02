Today’s top items:

1. 15th Five-Year Plan for Accelerating Agricultural and Rural Modernization - The State Council issued the “15th Five-Year Plan for Accelerating Agricultural and Rural Modernization,” the latest of the sectoral plans of the 15th Five-Year Plan. According to the readout, the document sets targets through 2030 with an outlook to 2035, and organizes work under seven areas. I have posted a translation here.

The “general requirements”: