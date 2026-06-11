AI and workers' rights; Selected Works of Xi Jinping on Diplomacy; Busy regulators; Philippine Secretary of National Defense
It is a slow day and so the newsletter is a bit thin.
Today’s top items:
1. Workers’ Daily on AI and workers’ rights - Workers’ Daily, published and sponsored by the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU), ran a four-part series over the last month under the headline “Observing the Protection of Workers’ Rights Under the AI Wave AI浪潮下的劳动者权益保护观察”, and concluded the series with an editorial in the Thursday paper. I have posted translations of all four parts (1,2,3,4) and the editorial.
The editorial says there are general areas of concern for workers:
According to the reports, under the AI wave, the rights-protection issues of greatest concern to workers cluster around three areas.
从报道看，AI浪潮之下，劳动者较为关注的权益保护问题集中在三个方面。
First is the concern that the development of digital avatars carries hidden risks of rights infringement. Some enterprises have institutionalized the development of AI “skill packs” and the training of digital avatars of employees, even folding such tasks into performance e…