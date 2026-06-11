It is a slow day and so the newsletter is a bit thin.

Today’s top items:

1. Workers’ Daily on AI and workers’ rights - Workers’ Daily, published and sponsored by the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU), ran a four-part series over the last month under the headline “Observing the Protection of Workers’ Rights Under the AI Wave AI浪潮下的劳动者权益保护观察”, and concluded the series with an editorial in the Thursday paper. I have posted translations of all four parts (1,2,3,4) and the editorial.

The editorial says there are general areas of concern for workers: