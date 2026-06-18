China is on holiday Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival 端午节.

Today’s top items:

1. Accelerating the Development of "AI+Consumption" - The Ministry of Commerce (商务部), Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission Office (中央网信办), National Development and Reform Commission (国家发展改革委), Ministry of Education (教育部), Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (工业和信息化部), Ministry of Civil Affairs (民政部), Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development (住房城乡建设部), and Ministry of Culture and Tourism (文化和旅游部) jointly issued the “Implementation Opinions on Accelerating the Development of ‘AI+Consumption’”. I have posted a translation here.

According to the “General Requirements”: