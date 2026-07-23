Today’s top items:

1. CSRC Symposium on Party Building and Regulatory Work - According to a readout today, the China Securities Regulatory Commission “held a symposium on Party building and regulatory work to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building, conscientiously implement the decisions and arrangements of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee, the Central Economic Work Conference and other important meetings, and, in accordance with the requirements of the meeting on Party building work in the financial system, review Party building and regulatory work across the system in the first half of the year, analyze the current situation, and push to complete the year's goals and tasks.” I have posted a translation here.

The meeting was not specifically about propping up the stock market, but the first of the seven tasks the readout listed