Xinhua reported Tuesday that Politburo member and Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining is under investigation for “suspected serious violations of discipline and law.” We have no idea what got him in trouble. Chen is now the fourth member of this 20th Politburo to go down, joining He Weidong, Ma Xingrui and Zhang Youxia.

The announcement is a surprise, especially as the big rumor over the last couple of weeks has been that Politburo member and Chongqing Party Secretary Yuan Jiajun was next on the CCDI’s menu. Perhaps that rumor was a misdirection, or perhaps Yuan’s time is coming too.

The last time a Shanghai Party Secretary was put under investigation was in September 2006, when Chen Liangyu was taken out. Then-Shanghai Mayor Han Zheng replaced Chen Liangyu in an acting capacity, and then Xi Jinping, then Party Secretary of Zhejiang and a Central Committee member, became Shanghai Party Secretary in March 2007. The Shanghai Party Secretary is usually a Politburo member, and Xi joined …