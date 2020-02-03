There are still no indications the new coronavirus outbreak is under control. The latest official figures via Caixin are:

17,332 confirmed cases in China; 361 deaths in China; 21,558 suspected cases in China; 153 confirmed cases overseas in 23 countries; 1 confirmed death overseas

Xi chaired a Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC) meeting Monday to discuss the virus, the second publicized PBSC meeting on the virus in nine days, though unlike the official CCTV report January 25th meeting, Monday’s broadcast did not include video from inside the meeting (see item 1 below for more details).

I am at a loss for what to write today, I am in awe of the journalists, Chinese and foreign, who have gone to the front lines to cover this story, and deeply worried for friends and in-laws who are still in China.

This is a long issue, I recommend you click on the headline at the top of the email to read it in your browser. Thanks for reading.