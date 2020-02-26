The growth of new cases in Hubei and the rest of China continues to slow according to the official data.

A loyal reader in China suggests that I add one more item to my unmistakable signs the Party thinks victory really is at hand.

Xi visits Wuhan; The announcement of a date for the “Two Meetings” Kids go back to school

This reader is correct, as the political risk of sending kids into harm’s way is too high. And until it is safe for kids to go back to school it is hard to see the economy operating at anywhere near normal levels.

The Chinese Internet is in a bit of an uproar after a woman was able to travel from Wuhan to Beijing by car last week, after leaving prison. She is now in Beijing and is confirmed to have the virus. The speculation is she must be somehow very connected, but now that the news has exploded online it has become a political problem and an investigation is underway. There is more on this in item #5, as well as reports from Caixin and Caijing that give more evidence o…