Appeasement of the US is not an option; Wang Yi on Xi's trip; Private economy law; More pilots for service sector opening
Summary of today’s top items:
1. Appeasement of the US is not an option - PRC policymakers are very concerned about the possibility of the US forcing countries to “limit their trade with China in exchange for US tariff exemptions”. The Ministry of Commerce spokesperson
Full readout of the statement from the Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said that
This is using "reciprocity" as a pretext to promote hegemonic politics and implement unilateral bullying in the economic and trade field. Appeasement cannot bring peace, and compromise will not earn respect. Seeking exemptions at the expense of others' interests for one's own temporary benefit is like asking a tiger for its skin—ultimately, both ends will fall through, harming others without benefiting oneself…
It needs to be especially pointed out that China firmly opposes any party reaching deals at the expense of China's interests. If such a situation occurs, China will absolutely not accept it and will resolutely take countermeasures in …