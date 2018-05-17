Day 3 of the "China Trade Week" segment of "Trump Era" Season 2 veered into Apprentice loser territory with a puerile turf war between Trump administration advisors that first had Peter Navarro excluded from the meetings with the Chinese and then a few hours later had him brought back-Top Trump Adviser Peter Navarro to Take Part in China Talks After All - Bloomberg:

President Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro will take part in talks this week with China’s top economic envoy aimed at defusing a brewing trade war with the U.S., a White House official said, indicating a shift from earlier plans.

Navarro had initially been excluded from the negotiations with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He over concerns about his behavior on a trip to Beijing two weeks ago as part of the trade delegation, two administration officials said. It isn’t clear why the administration decided to reinstate him in the talks or what role he’ll play.