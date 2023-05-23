Central Auditing Commission meets - The Central Auditing Commission held its first meeting under the 20th Party Congress. According to the readout, among the tasks for 2023 are “development of the real economy, increase audit efforts on the implementation of financial support for the real economy and policies to alleviate corporate difficulties…the good implementation of the "two unswervings [treating privately owned business the same as publicly owned enterprises]…coordinating development and security, pay close attention to key areas such as local government debt, finance, real estate, food, energy, etc., and firmly guard against systemic risks".

US-China - Xie Feng, the new PRC Ambassador to the US, arrived in New York today. It is not clear why he did not take up the post months ago, and while it is good there is a new ambassador on the ground it is unlikely he personally will have much impact on US-China relations. The actions against Micron will require …