Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

Outbreaks - Cases are rising again, Shanghai has more cases and more testing, and perhaps most worrisome, Xi’an is going back into something like a lockdown because the city has detected several cases of the BA.5 variant. BA.5 vs. dynamic zero-Covid could be a very protracted struggle.

More infrastructure funds - The old playbook is hard to quit, and the economic situation is still not great, and may get worse again if BA.5 really starts spreading and more lockdowns occur.