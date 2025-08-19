It is always hard to restart after vacation. i know I have missed things and will be doing some catchup over the next few days.

The “Beidaihe Break” is over. The top leadership is slowly reappearing in Party media, though as of Tuesday morning Xi has not yet reappeared. Premier Li chaired a meeting Friday and another one Monday.

While Xi has not yet reappeared, and we have no idea if he even went to Beidaihe, Monday’s Party media led with reports about new books by Xi, one on “comprehensively deepening reform” and another on “strengthening and revitalizing the military”.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. New Xi books - We now have Volume IV of "Xi Jinping on Strengthening and Revitalizing the Military” and Volume II of “Xi Jinping’s ‘On Persisting in Comprehensively Deepening Reform’”.

2. State Council plenary meeting - On Monday Premier Li chaired the ninth plenary meeting of the State Council to “thoroughly study and implement the guiding principles of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s im…