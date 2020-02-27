The general trend in China’s fight against COVID-19 remains positive according to official data and pronouncements, but the authorities are clearly getting quite concerned about pockets of cases in Beijing proper. (see item#3 below)

There is also an interesting circular blame game going on about what the China CDC knew and when various levels of that bureaucracy knew it. The bottom line is that it appears plenty of people who were in position to do something knew about the outbreak very early on, and for a variety of reasons missed the early window. (see item#4 below)

The stock market declines ex-China over the last three days raise an interesting question about US-China coordination in the event of a real financial crisis. The US and China worked relatively well together to work through the 2008 financial crisis, but could they do the same now given the state of the US-China relationship?

