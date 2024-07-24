PRC brokers a “Beijing Declaration” by 14 Palestinian factions - The PRC is claiming another win in its efforts to bring peace to the Middle East with the signing of the “Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity” by 14 Palestinian factions convened in Beijing. According to Xinhua “the core outcome is the affirmation of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the sole legitimate representative of all Palestinian people; the biggest highlight is the agreement on establishing an interim government of national reconciliation focusing on the post-conflict reconstruction of Gaza; and the strongest call is for truly establishing an independent State of Palestine in accordance with relevant U.N. resolutions”. Outside observers seem skeptical, Israel’s Foreign Minister dismissed the deal on X, and Haaretz quotes a “senior Fatah official” as saying “the joint statement was mainly to show respect to the Chinese …