Beijing has killed the Qualcomm-NXP deal;
President Trump’s “truce” with the EU over trade may increase Trump’s confidence that Xi Jinping will ultimately have to make significant concessions in the US-China trade dispute;
There was a small explosion outside the US embassy in Beijing that from Western media reports looks more like a form a protest against the government in a high-profile place than a targeted attack on US interests;
Liu He is now the head of the leading group for SOE reform, a move that should theoretically improve policy coordination and consistency though one wonders how many more near impossible jobs one person can take on.
