Day one of the Belt and Road Forum - A CEO summit, meetings between Xi and other top leaders and several of the visiting heads of state, as well as a welcoming banquet were the highlights of Day one. A Xinhua commentary gives some sense of the geopolitical context from the PRC’s and likely some, or many, of the participants’ perspective - “Neocolonialism generally refers to the control that powerful capitalist countries exert over developing countries in fields like economy, finance, ideology and governance, with the aim of sustaining their exploitation of the latter. Eliminating this detrimental legacy is imperative in establishing an equitable and just international order.”