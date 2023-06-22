Biden’s fundraiser comments an “open political provocation” - At a fundraiser Wednesday President Biden discussed the spy balloon incident, saying Xi was surprised by its flight and that being surprised like that is “a great embarrassment for dictators”. He also said China’s economy is having “real economic difficulties”. The foreign ministry was not amused and condemned the remarks, though the part of the response to Biden's “dictator” comments are not on the foreign ministry website in English or Chinese. I guess it would be awkward to put up on the site that someone called Xi a "dictator"? Biden’s words should not be a big enough deal to undo whatever small amount of progress was made during Blinken’s Beijing visit, then again things feel so te…