In an interview with New York Times columnist Tom Friedman, President-elect Biden said he would not immediately remove Trump’s China tariffs - Joe Biden Interview: 'We’re Going to Fight Like Hell' - The New York Times

On China, he said he would not act immediately to remove the 25 percent tariffs that Trump imposed on about half of China’s exports to the United States — or the Phase 1 agreement Trump inked with China that requires Beijing to purchase some $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services during the period 2020 and 2021 — which China has fallen significantly behind on.



“I’m not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs,” he said. “I’m not going to prejudice my options.”



He first wants to conduct a full review of the existing agreement with China and consult with our traditional allies in Asia and Europe, he said, “so we can develop a coherent strategy.”



“The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our — or at least what u…