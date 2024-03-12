Bytedance/TikTok should be panicking - The US House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act” Wednesday. All indications are the the House will pass the bill. It is not yet clear how the Senate will deal with this bill, and anything they may do is unlikely is likely to move as quickly there as it has in the House, but given today’s Senate Intelligence Committee’s annual worldwide threats hearing, and the mention of TikTok in the unclassified version of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence annual threat assessment, the momentum continues to build to vote on something that would force Bytedance to either divest TikTok or see it shutdown in the US. If Bytedance decides to divest TikTok, shareholders would likely be treated more fairly than when Jack Ma and Joe Tsai expropriated Alipay from Softbank and Yahoo under the pretext that foreign investors could not hold stakes in companies with a PRC payment license. Unless Bytedance already knows Beijing will kill any possible divestment Bytedance should be starting a parallel process around divestment scenarios as 165 days is a very short window to execute a transaction of this size and complexity. Given the PRC Ministry of Commerce’s statement in 2023 during the last serious divestment frenzy that “China will firmly oppose it”, I will guess Bytedance knows a divestment is impossible, which is one of the reasons they keep telling people that “Congress is planning a total ban of TikTok.” Given that Bytedance/TikTok has lost the House, the focus of their efforts to kill the bill have to be on the Senate, the White House political operation and the Biden campaign. Axios reported tonight that “TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to visit Capitol Hill this week as part of the company's full-court press.”