The General Office of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party issued the《关于加强新时代民营经济统战工作的意见 Opinion on Strengthening the United Front Work of the Private Economy in the New Era》calling for improving Party control over private enterprise and entrepreneurs through United Front Work “so as to better focus the wisdom and strengthen of the private businesspeople on the goal and mission to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”



It also said the Party aims to “build a backbone team of private businesspeople that is dependable and usable in key moments 打造一支关键时刻靠得住、用得上的民营经济人士骨干队伍.”

The CCP Central Committee General Office “Opinion” certainly comes at an interesting time for TikTok, though I expect the US officials doing the CFIUS and national security reviews of the proposed Oracle-TikTok deal would not be surprised by its contents.

There is no official approval of that deal but based on more reporting in the last day it appears to be a significant win for Bytedance …