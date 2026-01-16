I believe the progress that we have made and the partnership sets us up well for the new world order - PM Carney to PM Li Qiang

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Officials talk financial policies to support the real economy - On January 15, the State Council Information Office held a press conference in Beijing featuring officials from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) to outline financial policies supporting the real economy. It sounds like more tweaking as opposed to any kind of bigger “stimulus”.

PBOC Deputy Governor Zou Lan announced eight new measures to strengthen structural monetary policy support. Key initiatives include:

Lowering interest rates on various structural monetary policy tools by 0.25 percentage points.

Increasing the re-lending quota for agriculture and small businesses by 500 billion yuan.

Raising the re-lending quota for technological innovation and transformation to 1.2 trillion yuan.

Zou stated there is still ro…