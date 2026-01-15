The session emphasized that the "15th Five-Year Plan" period is a critical period for consolidating the foundation and exerting full force to basically realize socialist modernization, and comprehensive and strict governance of the Party faces new situations and tasks. Discipline inspection and supervision agencies must effectively unify their thoughts and actions with the accurate judgment of the situation and the scientific deployment of tasks by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. They must profoundly grasp the higher requirements posed by realizing the goals and tasks of the "15th Five-Year Plan" period for maintaining the Party's unity and solidarity, and unswervingly promote the whole Party to uphold the "Two Establishes" and achieve the "Two Upholds" - CCDI Plenum Communique