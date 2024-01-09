Summary of today’s top items:

1. Third Plenum of the 20th CCDI - The Third Plenum is underway. Monday’s official coverage focused on Xi’s speech in which he made clear some of the areas of focus in 2024 for the discipline inspectors. He said that “efforts should be deepened to rectify corruption in areas such as finance, state-owned enterprises, energy, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure projects, where power is concentrated, funds are abundant, and resources are rich, and to clean up hidden risks.” Xi also “pointed out the need to intensify the punishment of bribery. Serious investigations should be conducted into those who repeatedly entice officials into corruption and harm the community. Typical cases should be publicized to set an example and serve as a warning. Efforts should be increased to recover and correct the undue benefits obtained from bribery.” So does that mean examples may be made of some bribe-paying private entrepreneurs, or foreign firms?

On Tuesday we should get t…