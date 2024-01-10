Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

CCDI Plenum - I was wrong, we did not get the CCDI communique on Tuesday. The four episodes of the annual CCDI documentary of high-profile cases is now on Youtube, and it makes for entertaining viewing. The creativity and innovation in corruption never fails to impress.

Wang Yi speech - Wang Yi spoke at a symposium on the international situation and China's foreign relations in 2023. As the Global Times wrote “he reviewed the accomplishments China made in diplomacy in the previous year and reaffirmed the mission for 2024 that was set by the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs”.