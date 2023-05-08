CCFEA meeting on modernizing the industrial system and population development - The Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs (CCFEA) held its the first meeting of the commission under the 20th CPC Central Committee. Xi is the director of the CCFEA, Li Qiang is deputy director and Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang are members. In addition to "accelerating the building of a modern industrial system" the meeting noted that "to strengthen the Party's leadership over economic work is an integral part of strengthening the overall leadership of the Party" and that "to accelerate modernizing the industrial system with the real economy as the pillar concerns whether China can take the strategic initiative when it comes to its future development and global competition". The population challenges are clearly of concern to the leadership - "Efforts should be made to improve the overall quality of the population, maintain an appropriate birthrate and population s…