Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. 6th meeting of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs (CCFEA) - Xi chaired the 6th meeting of the CCFEA on Tuesday. In another example of the opacity of the system, the third and fifth meetings of this commission have never been disclosed.

The meeting readout listed two agenda areas - “the advancement of the construction of a unified national market and the high-quality development of the marine economy.” I have included a full translation of the readout in this section.

I think we will be hearing a lot more about the “five unifications and one openness 五统一、一开放”: