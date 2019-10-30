I know you are breathlessly awaiting the end of the Fourth Plenum tomorrow and the expected communique. In the meantime we are left wading through propaganda filler in official media and the continuing cacophony of rumors.

The Plenum likely discussed the current economic situation and preparations for the next Five Year Plan, albeit it a very high level. I doubt there will be any specifics about economic policy changes in the communique, especially since we are about six weeks away from the annual Central Economic Work Conference that will set the economic agenda for the next year.

If there are any significant personnel changes we will hear about them. The Central Committee (CC) replacements for disgraced Liu Shiyu and deceased Zheng Xiaosong are automatic based on ranking of votes received by the CC alternate members, so the two new full members should be Ma Zhengwu (马正武) Ma Weiming (马伟明).

I hope tomorrow there will be more facts on which to base a discussion of the Plenum.

