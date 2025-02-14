The top leaders are again missing from the propaganda reports today. Premier Li will appear Friday at the closing ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Game in Harbin.

Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. China as Ukraine peacemaker? - The Wall Street Journal reports out the rumors that have been going around that the PRC has proposed a Xi-Trump summit, and that China could “facilitate peacekeeping efforts after an eventual truce”. It does not sound like the proposal was well-received, but expect them to keep trying. The PRC probabaly wants to play the part of responsible peacemaking global power while also ensuring a cut of the eventual massive reconstruction, even after all the military-industrial support they have given Russia to sustain its war on Ukraine.

2. Trump to blow up the WTO? - His announcement today of reciprocal tariffs globally by early April sure sounds like effectively blowing up the WTO system. The PRC has not yet officially reacted to this initiative, but expect a denu…