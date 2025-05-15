China-CELAC Forum; Xi and Lula; More policy support for tech financing; Solar shutdown risk?Huawei chips; Death by baijiu
Summary of today’s Essential Eight:
1. China-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States' (CELAC) Forum - The Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum convened in Beijing this week. According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson “Twenty-eight LAC countries, 6 regional organizations and over 50 ministerial officials attended the meeting in China.” That spokesperson also said that
The biggest highlight of this meeting is that President Xi Jinping systematically summarized the successful experiences of the development of China-LAC relations. He announced the launch of five programs which are Solidarity Program, Development Program, Civilization Program, Peace Program and People-to-People Program. The five programs will further consolidate political foundation, promote common prosperity, deepen mutual learning between civilizations, promote regional stability and people-to-people friendship which points the direction for the building of a China-LAC community with a shared f…