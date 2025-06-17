Yesterday’s newsletter had a very bad typo, one that I corrected online minutes after hitting send, but too late for people who read the newsletter in email. The corrected text is bolded:

I think PRC policymakers are a bit shocked at how much success Israel has had so far in its war with Iran. They obviously DO NOT want the government to collapse like it did in Syria, but they have little influence on the outcome at this point

Corrections do appear online and in the App, and I posted this one on Notes and in the Sinocism chat as well, but there is nothing I can do with an email that has already gone out, other than resend with a correction, which I thought about but decided not to do. In the future if you see something that looks incorrect or especially stupid, please do check Sinocism.com, the Sinocism chat or my Notes feed. Apologies for the error.

Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. China-Central Asia Summit - The China-Central Asia Summit has concluded. Perhaps the biggest outcome…