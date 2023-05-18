Leaders gather for the China-Central Asia Summit - The PRC may prefer that the war in Ukraine end, but it does have some benefits for China, including accelerating the diminution of Russia’s influence and reputation in Central Asia. Putin can not be pleased with the China-Central Asia Summit, which is again making clear that China is the future for these countries, and Russia is the past. And the selection of the location - Xi’an, the start of Silk Road - is a reminder that the future is also linked to the much earlier past.