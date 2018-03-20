The NPC is done and it was a big Xi show. Li Keqiang and his Premier's press conference were basically afterthoughts.

Xi's closing speech was all about serving the people, achieving the China Dream and the Great Rejuvenation and projecting China further onto the global stage.

The meeting also marked what looks to be the beginning of the next phase of the construction of the cult of personality around Xi. He is now officially the People's Leader 人民的领袖, The People's Guide 人民的领路人 and the State Helmsman 国家的掌舵者. I continue to think we are far from a Mao-like cult of personality and any sort of unleashing of mass adulation and hysteria that occurred during the Cultural Revolution, but this trend is still extremely disturbing.

It is almost like Xi believes he can be like Mao without the crazy, and go down in history as one of the famous "good emperors" who occasionally appeared in China's past.

There are no more excuses for not delivering on promised reforms and policy initiatives. It is possi…