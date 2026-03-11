The CPPCC concluded Wednesday and the NPC will end Thursday. It is a slow day and so this newsletter is short.

This morning we recorded this week’s episode of Sharp China, and the main topics are China and the Iran war, Trump’s upcoming visit to China, and the OpenClaw frenzy. That will arrive in your inboxes Thursday morning my time and then that will be it from me for the week. We are throwing my mom a 90th birthday party this weekend and so I will be overwhelmed with visiting family and preparations. Thanks for your understanding.

Today’s top items:

1. China-Iran - Foreign Minister Wang Yi had calls with his counterparts in Pakistan and Qatar, with clear messages that the PRC is unhappy with Iran’s attacks on its neighbors. He told the Pakistani FM: