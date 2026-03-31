Today’s top items:

1. China and Pakistan propose Iran war peace initiative - Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar is in Beijing and met with Wang Yi. After their meeting they issued the “Five-Point Initiative of China and Pakistan For Restoring Peace and Stability in the Gulf and Middle East Region”:

I. Immediate Cessation of Hostilities: China and Pakistan call for immediate cessation of hostilities and utmost efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading. Humanitarian assistance must be allowed to all war-affected areas.



II. Start of peace talks as soon as possible. Sovereignty, territorial integrity, national independence and security of Iran and the Gulf states should be safeguarded. Dialogue and diplomacy is the only viable option to resolve conflicts. China and Pakistan support the relevant parties in initiating talks, with all parties committing to peaceful resolution of disputes, and refraining from the use or the threat of use of force during peace talks.



III…