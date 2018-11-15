It is a snow/sleet day here in DC, a bit early if you ask me…

Reuters broke the news that China sent the US a written response to US demands; follow-on reporting says the two sides held a call but that they are, unsurprisingly, still far apart. There are only 14 days until Trump and Xi are to meet.

Asset Management firm Miller Tabak I think nailed it in their prediction of how Trump might communicate with the markets between now and the meeting: