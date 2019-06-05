Xi Jinping has arrived in Russia and the two countries have agreed to upgrade their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era 新时代中俄全面战略协作伙伴关系.

A Sinocism researcher has been keeping a chart of the types of relations China keeps with foreign countries. This “comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era 新时代中俄全面战略协作伙伴关系” seems to be new, and at the pinnacle of the PRC’s classification of foreign relations:

Yes I know there are lots of historical reasons that should cause friction in the China-Russia relationship, but they both see tremendous utility in cooperating against a common enemy-The United States.

CNBC’s Kayla Tausche reports that VP Pence’s next China speech is now scheduled for June 24: