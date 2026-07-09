China-Russia military cooperation; Deadly shoe factory fire; June price data; Developing the retail sector; Carbon peaking action plan
Today’s top items:
1. China-Russia military cooperation - A joint investigation by The Insider, Der Spiegel, and Le Monde provides shocking but unsurprising revelations about China-Russia military cooperation. The reports should destroy any lingering illusions of PRC “neutrality” in the Russia-Ukraine war.
They really do not like Elon Musk’s Starlink:
The Der Spiegel cover: