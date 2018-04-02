China goes on vacation Thursday and Friday for the Qingming Festival, so the news may be a bit light over the rest of the week.

Three items stand out for me.

The Chinese announced tariffs on certain US imports, in a follow through of their threats from two weeks ago. It looks like the communications between Liu He and Lighthizer/Mnuchin are not making making much progress.

The pseudonymous "Manifesto 宣言" is back in the People's Daily with an article on the importance the Party and State institutional reform, and says that in the 40th anniversary year of the "Reform and Opening" policy China is entering a "Reform Spring".

Caixin published and then quickly deleted a long story on Duan Weihong 段伟红, the businesswoman linked to the Wen Jiabao family and Sun Zhengcai. The Caixin article focused on her ties to Sun and her Beijing business success thanks to his support, but mention certain transactions that look to be related to the Wen family. The Chinese version only lasted a few hours, the …