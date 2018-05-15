President Trump's Season Two version of "Shark Week" appears to be "China Trade Week"...

Liu He arrives in DC today to an angry mood towards China and confusion about what President Trump wants and will do next. Loyal Trump supporters are turning on him in the media as his ZTE flip-flop has yet to be publicly paired with any meaningful concessions by China.

I hear Liu He is arriving with an open checkbook to buy down the deficit but that progress on anything structural will be much harder. Trump tweeted about the negotiations earlier today: