China's Interpol chief detained; More stimulus measures; Pompeo in Beijing; Yan Lianke; Rural revitalization plan; Bloomberg's hardware hack story crumbling?
Hi everyone, we are back to a regular schedule after the holiday week in China. There is already lots going on, including:
China resigns Meng Hongwei from his post chief of Interpol and says he is under investigation for bribery and other violations;
The PBoC cuts banks’ required reserve ratio for the fourth time this year as the government tries to stimulate the economy;
US Secretary of State had a frosty visit to Beijing and was snubbed by Xi Jinping. China is not happy about VP Pence’s speech last week;
Apple sent a letter to the US Congress denying the Bloomberg story last week about the alleged hacking of server motherboards made in China.
China is making clear it will not back down on the decision not to renew the Hong Kong work visa of the Asia editor of the Financial Times. This decision is another reminder that the real basic law in Hong Kong is that the Chinese Communist Party can and will do whatever it wants in Hong Kong, and nothing can stop it. Hong Kong, PRC…
Thanks for readi…