This monthly report is prepared for Sinocism by the excellent China Media Project. You can read it in your web browser here if you prefer.

Introduction: A Balloon Comes to Symbolize High-Altitude Tensions; Chinese Modernization

A series of events from late January into February 2023 rapidly increased tensions in the US-China relationship, and these tensions came to define much of the official discourse inside China over several weeks.

One of the first points of tension came as the US Treasury Department announced sanctions on January 25, 2023, targeting the Wagner Group, the Russian par…