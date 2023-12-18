I am happy to share a guest post from Andrew Methven sign up for it here. - Bill

In the last week three media outlets published lists of China's top ten "buzzwords" from 2023.

Language and Character Weekly (语言文字周报) published its top ten list of Chinese internet slang and buzzwords of the year (2023年10大网络流行语出炉). The editors started from a pool of 1,000 words and phrases, whittling down to ten after three rounds of expert reviews, and input from readers.

Yaowen Jiaozi (咬文嚼字), a magazine that covers the misuse and abuse of language in Chinese society, published its year-end list of “popular buzzwords” (2023年十大流行语), which includes internet terms, some more general phrases, and political slogans.

A third publication, Lifeweek (三联生活周刊), offered up its list in partnership with e-commerce platform, Taobao, with a focus on marketing-related buzzwords (年度十大热梗，30岁以下请进).

There is some overlap with the three lists, but differences too.

So in this issue of Slow Chinese we compile our “top ten” favourite Chinese buzzwords of 2023, taking the best from the three lists. The remaining words and phrases are also included at the end, creating a list of 24 buzzwords of the year:

Essential to know to stay up to date

And show off your amazing language skills!

As well as the usual places, such as Chinese TV shows, movies, and social media, some of this year's buzzwords started life in the most unexpected places.

From Japanese manga, to American fashion trends, to McDonalds marketing campaigns, and even cute cat videos!

So, let's dive in…

🎧What you’re missing in the member podcast 🎧

Today’s member podcast episode includes 28 minutes of native Chinese audio, going deeper into the buzzwords in Chinese, the full word list, and a featured article. It also includes a full transcript!

Sign up now to become a member, unlock the audio, and all the other member benefits!

Top 10 buzzwords in China in 2023

Artwork Derek Zheng for Slow Chinese

1. Kong Yiji Literature

孔乙己文学 kǒng yǐ jǐ wén xué

学历不但是敲门砖，也是我下不来的高台，更是孔乙己脱不下的长衫 - Academic qualifications are not only a stepping stone, but also a high platform that I cannot get off. It’s also like the long gown Kong Yiji cannot take off.

Background:

In a social media post in April, a young man, frustrated with the limitations of China's education system, compared himself to the well-known character in Lu Xun’s 鲁迅 short story, Kong Yiji 孔乙己.

Kong Yiji spent his life studying the "four books" (四书) and the "five classics" (五经). But in old age he is a poor beggar, unable to make a career as a scholar. Yet he still arrogantly, and ridiculously, wears his long-sleeved scholar's gown. He is a metaphor for how students in China today feel: Highly educated, but unable to find a good job. Read more in this week’s Phrase of the Week.

Related:

躺平 tǎngpíng - lie flat

内卷 nèijuǎn - intense competition

2. Introvert / extrovert

i人/e人 i rén / e rén

“i人”泛指在社交中失去能量、一般来说性格内敛的人，而“e人”泛指在社交中获得能量、一般来说性格外向的人 - Introverts are generally people who lose energy in social interactions, while extroverts generally refer to those who gain energy.

Background:

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), a psychological assessment framework, assigns a binary value to four personality traits: introversion or extraversion, sensing or intuition, thinking or feeling, and judging or perceiving.

MBTI became a popular way to talk about personality types in China around May this year, seen as an alternative to zodiac signs. The values most of interest to Chinese internet users are "i" (introverted), and "e" (extroverted), which became a popular source of memes. i人 is also a more neutral way to say 内向 (introverted, quiet) in Chinese.

Related:

社恐 shè kǒng - socially awkward people

社牛 shè niú - socially confident people

3. Special forces-style tourism

特种兵式旅游 tè zhǒng bīng shì lǚ yóu

“特种兵式旅游”指高强度的旅行方式，即在周末或节假日等有限的时间里，游览尽可能多的景点 - "Special forces-style tourism" refers to high-intensity travelling, which is visiting as many scenic spots as possible in a limited time, such as during weekends or short national holiday breaks.

Background:

After China relaxed its zero-Covid restrictions, people took the opportunity to take holidays on weekends and short national holidays. It was described as “special forces-style” tourism, involving intense travel, taking in as many places, in as little time, and for as little cost as possible.

The term “special forces-style” has become a common way to express “intense” activity in different areas too.

Related:

特种兵式观剧 tè zhǒng bīng shì guān jù - binge watching TV series

特种兵式开会 tè zhǒng bīng shì kāi huì - holding marathon meetings

特种兵式午休 tè zhǒng bīng shì wǔ xiū - having a power nap

4. Way ahead

遥遥领先 yáo yáo lǐng xiān

2023年8月，华为宣布推出“HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro先锋计划”时，很多网友都用“遥遥领先”来调侃这一系列的产品 - In August 2023, when Huawei announced the launch of the "HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro Pioneer Plan", many netizens used the term "far ahead" to poke fun at this product line.

Background:

An idiom which translates as "leading by a wide margin". At the Huawei Mate40 product launch in October 2020, Huawei executive Yu Chengdong 余承东 described the new product using the idiom 14 times. Since then it’s taken on the meaning of “exaggeration”, in relation to Huawei products, and also more generally.

In August 2023, Huawei announced the launch of the "HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro Pioneer Plan”. Internet users again jokingly to poke fun at the new product. But there is perhaps more "leading" and less "exaggeration" to come from Huawei in 2024, with Yu Chengdong hinting this week there are more "leading, innovative, and disruptive" products to come next year, and more cause for concern in the US as highlighted by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo this week.

5. Buddy

搭子 dā zi

饭搭子是在人比较孤独的时候喊个人一起吃饭聊天，但平时不怎么联系 - A "meal buddy" is someone you hang out with when you don't want to eat alone, but have little contact with outside of that.

Background:

From the word “card buddy” 牌搭子, which in the Shanghai dialect means someone you play cards with. Over time, its usage has expanded to refer to people engaging in specific activities together.

“Buddy” 搭子 is a new type of relationship in China, “lighter than a friendship but deeper than a colleague relationship.” This phrase is a must-know and can be adapted to different situations.

Related:

饭搭子 fàn dā zi - meal buddy

旅游搭子 lǚ yóu dā zi - travel buddy

运动搭子 yùn dòng dā zi - exercise buddy

6. Really?

尊嘟假嘟 zūn dū jiǎ dū

我听说了，老板说这个月开始涨工资。尊嘟假嘟 - I heard the boss is going to increase our wages this month. Really?!

Background:

From an account on Bilibili, 伯恩山 bot. The phrase is an onomatopoeia from a computer-generated voice sounding like a pet saying “really?! (真的假的 zhēn de jiǎ de) in Chinese.

On social media it means “unbelievable.” Although it sounds cute, it also shows annoyance and criticism of insincere behaviour.

7. The "I miss you" wind has come to...

想你的风还是吹到了... xiǎng nǐ de fēng hái shì chuī dào le …

不知何时起，“我在xx很想你”、“想你的风还是吹到了xx”……这样的路牌成了全国各地旅游景点的流行元素，也成了网红拍照打卡点 - I don’t know since when, but street signs like “I miss you so much in xx” and “The 'I miss you' wind has come to xx” can be seen everywhere in tourist attractions across the country, and have also become popular selfie spots.

Background:

Started as a slogan in promotional videos of tourist destinations. In recent times, there has been a wave of "'I miss you' wind" (想你的风) online.

The phrase is seen on road signs at tourist attractions, including popular sites, streets, and even entire cities, to encourage tourists to take selfies and post images of themselves online.

Related:

竹筒奶茶 zhú tǒng nǎi chá - Milk tea in bamboo tube (another tourist consumer craze which was popular this year).

8. I am feeling great (not)

精神状态良好 jīng shén zhuàng tài liáng hǎo

网友们常常使用“我现在精神状态良好”来暗示自己实际上精神状态并不好，反而非常不稳定 - Netizens often use "I am feeling great" to imply that they are actually not in a good mental state, but rather very unstable.

Background:

This is said ironically, actually meaning "I'm feeling emotionally unstable". The phrase became popular with young people as a way to cope with pressures of life. It’s a way of going "crazy" in order to relieve stress in the face of extreme competition, pressure, and anxiety.

Some brands, such as McDonald's, KFC, and Lele Tea 乐乐茶, have effectively used the "good mental state" theme in their marketing campaigns, resonating with young people in need of emotional release, and some fun.

Related:

精神内耗 jīng shén nèi hào - emotional anxiety

卷又卷不动， 躺又躺不平 juǎn yòu juǎn bú dòng, tǎng yòu tǎng bù píng - too tired to compete and too scared to lie flat

9. Magnificent wealth

泼天的富贵 pō tiān de fù guì

网友将这波流量带来的收益戏称为“泼天的富贵” - Netizens nicknamed the income brought by this wave of web traffic as "the boundless wealth that can cover the sky".

Background:

Direct translation: "incomparable wealth, power, and status that floods the heavens." The origin of this expression is believed to come from a line in the classic Chinese novel Dream of the Red Chamber (红楼梦).

It became popular following livestreaming e-commerce star Li Jiaqi’s 李佳琦 eyebrow pencil pricing incident in September, when he told a viewer to work harder to afford the 79 yuan product. Chinese brands saw an opportunity, creating product combos priced at 79 yuan. Bee and Flower 蜂花, a shampoo brand, sold extremely well using this strategy. On grabbing 79 yuan deals, netizens joked: "This enormous wealth has finally come to me!" (这波泼天富贵轮到我了). It’s poking fun at Li Jiaqi, highlighting successful brands, and expresses the feeling of "winning while lying down." (躺赢).

Related:

哪李贵了 nǎ lǐ guì le - Austin Li is out of touch (At the time, this was a much more popular meme, which we discussed in this newsletter).

10. From questioning them, to understanding them, to becoming them

质疑...，理解...，成为... zhì yí..., lǐ jiě..., chéng wéi...

质疑父母，理解父母，成为父母 - From questioning your parents, to understanding them, and finally becoming like them.

Background:

Originally from the TV series iPartment 爱情公寓, a sitcom first aired in 2009. The character Lin Wanyu 林宛瑜 rejects her boyfriend's marriage proposal, choosing to pursue her career. At first, the audience doesn’t understand and is critical (质疑), but they eventually understand (理解), and some even identify and claim to be like her (成为).

Earlier this year, the phrase "Question Wanyu, understand Wanyu, become Wanyu” (质疑宛瑜，理解宛瑜，成为宛瑜) gained popularity on social media. This structure became a widely used sentence format in other contexts.

Related:

质疑班主任，理解班主任，成为班主任 - Question the teacher, understand the teacher, become the teacher

Other important buzzwords of 2023

Comparison of the three “official” top 10 lists

The following phrases are the rest of the buzzwords from the three top ten lists that didn't quite make the cut for our top ten, but are important for you to know.

We’ve put the phrases into three categories: Social media memes, life in China and social trends, politics and policy.

Social media memes

11. Dig, dig, dig

挖呀挖呀挖 wā ya wā ya wā

在小小的花园里面挖呀挖呀挖，种小小的种子，开小小的花 - In the little garden, dig, dig, dig. Plant little seeds, and little flowers will bloom.

Background:

"Dig, dig, dig in the little..." are lyrics of the nursery rhyme, Growing Flowers in the Garden, which was uploaded to Douyin in May this year by a Wuhan kindergarten teacher, surnamed Huang. In the video, Teacher Huang sings the song with kindergarten children with hand gestures. She became a viral sensation, garnering billions of hits on Douyin and other social platforms.

People began to use this song as a template to make creative adaptations in other areas of life, mainly complaining about working too hard.

Related:

在小小的公司里挖呀挖呀挖，挣得少少的工资，根本不够花 - I dig and dig and dig in a small company, and the little salary I earn is not enough

在短短的假期里面挖呀挖呀挖，在长长的的调休日里乏呀乏呀乏 - I dig and dig and dig in the short vacation and I am exhausted working in many make-up days

12. Princess, please get on!

公主，请上车 gōng zhǔ, qǐng shàng chē

女儿要求父亲说一句“公主，请上车”才肯上车，结果父亲觉得是无理取闹，独自骑着电瓶车就走了 - A daughter asked her father to say "Princess, please get on", when he picked her up on his scooter. The father felt that it was unreasonable, so he rode off leaving the girl behind.

Background:

A meme which started life on Douyin, in which a young girl asks her father to say the words “Princess, please get on” before she gets on his scooter at school pick-up. But the dad refuses to give her the royal welcome she hoped for, and instead scoots off in disgust!

Originally a line from the 1953 American movie, Roman Holiday, this recreation of the scene took off on the Chinese internet, widely shared and imitated. The phrase "Princess (or prince), please..." has since become popular in other contexts.

Related:

公主，请上班 gōngzhǔ, qǐng shàng bān - Princess, please go to work

公主，请下单 gōngzhǔ, qǐng xià dān - Princess, please place your order

13/ Hachimi

哈基米 hā jī mǐ

给你点个赞，你的哈基米好可爱 - Nice, your cat is so cute!

Background:

An onomatopoeia originally from the music of a viral cute cat video in May. The song first appeared in the anime Uma Musume: Pretty Derby 赛马娘, when the female protagonist hums the song on her way to buy honey (Hachimi means honey in Japanese).

The Hachimi meme is widely used by pet content creators as background music for cute cat videos. The song is also used in pet marketing videos.

14. You seem to be a nice person

你人还怪好嘞 nǐ rén hái guài hǎo lei

在视频中他模拟大学生心思单纯，轻易相信人贩子说的话，还不忘加上“您人还怪好的嘞”的称赞 - In the video, he immitated a college student with a simple mind, who easily believed what the traffickers said, and even added: "You are quite a nice person."

Background:

Originated from a blogger who unintentionally filmed a university student who needed to use the bathroom, entrusting his luggage to a passerby. He said “You are quite a good person" as he ran off to relieve himself.

The phrase has a mocking tone towards the innocent university student, not yet aware of the harsh realities of society. It’s also used sarcastically towards someone who is not nice.

15. It's so cool!

泰裤辣 tài kù là

如果你也可以像我一样，那我觉得这件事情泰裤辣 - If you can be like me, then I think this is so cool!

Background:

This phrase, which directly translates as “Thai trousers spicey”, sounds the same as “so cool” (太酷啦) in Chinese.

This new take on the word for “cool” came from a freestyle rap by Wang Linkai 王琳凯 during a concert in May, finishing the freestyle with 泰酷辣 in a strong accent. “So cool” is used by netizens to mockingly describe confident and self-promoting celebrities.

16. Lively one

显眼包 xiǎn yǎn bāo

每个物种每个领域都有自己的显眼包 - Each type of thing, and each sector, has its own "lively ones".

Background:

Describes people who attract attention, usually with a negative connotation of "show-off" or "attention-seeking". But it's become a positive term since May, following actor, Deng Chao’s 邓超, hosting of the Huabiao Awards 华表奖 (like a state-run Oscars). Deng cued the actors and actresses with humorous hand gestures, sometimes by mimicking their iconic on-screen moments.

The phrase describes people who are lively and outgoing, and who naturally draw attention to themselves. It’s also used by products, such as snack brand, Wei Long 卫龙, which incorporated the phrase into a product launch this year.

Life in China and social trends

17. Village Super

村超 cūn chāo

村超，是贵州榕江三宝侗寨的“和美乡村足球超级联赛”的简称，这是一项由榕江老百姓自发组织的乡村体育赛事 - Village Super is the abbreviation of "Hemei Rural Football Super League" in Sanbao Dong Village in Rongjiang county, Guizhou. It is a rural sports event organised by the people of Rongjiang.

Background:

Village Super is a non-government, rural, amateur football tournament held in Rongjiang County, a Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in Guizhou Province. Held in June and July, it’s organised by local villagers, with 20 rural teams made up of players ranging in age from 15 to over 40.

Players come from diverse backgrounds, including peddlers, drivers, students, carpenters, and butchers, representing different ethnic minorities. The tournament gained immense popularity both online and offline this summer. In the state media it was portrayed as a symbol of unity and community spirit.

Related:

村BA cūn b a - Village BA (rural basketball)

村排 cūn pái - Village Volley

18. Dopamine…

多巴胺... duō bā ān...

多巴胺穿搭成为了年轻人最爱的穿搭风格，追求抢眼、大胆前卫的穿搭 - Dopamine fashion has become the favourite style of young people, who want something eye-catching, bold and avant-garde.

Background:

A transliteration from the English, dopamine, with similar connotations of "happy" or "feel good". It started with the trend of "dopamine fashion," first coined by American fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen. She suggested wearing bright clothes can make you feel happy and confident, and boost your mood.

"Dopamine fashion" (多巴胺穿搭) took off in China this summer. “Dopamine…” then expanded to other areas of life, meaning "happy" or "enjoyable."

Related:

多巴胺景区 duō bā ān jǐng qū - dopamine destination, beautiful scenic spot

多巴胺饮食 duō bā ān yǐn shí - dopamine diet, a diet that makes you feel great

多巴胺休假 duō bā ān xiū jià - dopamine vacation, an amazing holiday

19. Fans of…

...门 ...mén

我是麦门信徒，可以多给我放几根脆脆薯条吗？麦门永生 - I am a McDonald's believer. Can you put a few more crispy fries for me? McDonald's forever!

Background:

门 mén means "door" or "gate" in Chinese. As a suffix, "-gate" refers to sensational or high profile events. It’s from the English "-gate" which means a major political event.

Now "-gate" in Chinese describes groups of people who are in the same circles or subcultures. In late 2022, "-gate" 门 became a popular meme following an advertising campaign by McDonalds in China with the slogan: "McDonalds fans forever!” (麦门永存). The 门 here is from the word "disciples" (门徒 méntú). It's become a common way to describe groups of fans or people who have the same interest or passion for a particular brand or activity.

Related:

猫门 māo mén - fans of cats, cat people

20. People who believe in true love

纯爱战士 chún ài zhàn shì

纯爱战士应声倒地 - The warrior of true love falls to the floor.

Background:

In Chinese TV dramas, plots involving infidelity, domestic violence, and divorce have become overly common, leaving audiences numb.

On videos and online novels where “pure” romantic intensity reaches its peak, this phrase appears in comments. But be careful, context is important. The example sentence above can have two meanings: “The one that believes in true love is betrayed;” or “this love story is so sweet that I'm going to faint!”

21. Emotional value

情绪价值 qíng xù jià zhí

如今流行的“情绪价值”则是对人际关系的描述，指的是一个人影响他人情绪的能力 - Today, the popular phrase "emotional value" refers to a person's ability to influence the emotions of others in interpersonal relationships.

Background:

"Emotional value" is a marketing concept meaning the worth that customers attach to a product or service based on how it makes them feel.

The phrase has evolved to describe someone’s ability to affect the emotions of others. The more comfort, joy, and stability a person brings to others, the higher their emotional value; If they bring a negative impact on others' emotions, they have a low emotional value.

Politics and policy

22. Productivity driven by innovation

新质生产力 xīn zhì shēng chǎn lì

积极培育未来产业，加快形成新质生产力，增强发展新动能 - We must cultivate future industries, accelerate the formation of new productive forces, and enhance new development momentum.

Background:

This is a Xi quote from an inspection tour in Heilongjiang, in September this year.

It's been referred to in the state media articulating China's goals of becoming a scientific and technological innovator, playing a leading role, and promoting its “high-quality development” agenda.

23. To have the same intention or good will

双向奔赴 shuāng xiàng bēn fù

正是人民的双向奔赴，让中美关系一次次从低谷重回正道 - It is the reaching out to each other by our peoples that has brought Sino-US relations back to the right track from its low point.

Background:

Direct translation is “rushing in both directions,” the official translation is “to have the same intention or good will.” The phrase is from Xi Jinping's speech at the welcome banquet during the Biden-Xi summit in San Francisco in November.

In China’s state media, it’s a metaphor for “people from both countries engaged in building healthy relations between the US and China”. (Although this phrase has long been a popular internet slang, meaning something quite different: two people that are in love with each other).

24. Large-scale AI models

人工智能大模型 rén gōng zhì néng dà mó xíng

一系列基于大模型的人工智能应用相继问世，其中 ChatGPT、“文心一言”等已经在社会生产、生活方面产生了广泛影响 - A series of artificial intelligence applications based on large models launched recently, including ChatGPT and ERNIE Bot, have had a wide impact on society.

Background:

ChatGPT has been a favourite topic for China’s tech press all year. The launch of the Baidu equivalent, ERNIE Bot 文心一言, and its subsequent flop, was also high on the tech news agenda through the year.

The regulation, management, and also control of these tools are big questions that China’s policy makers are facing.

Over to you!

Try to practice some of these phrases in your Chinese conversations this week.

I guarantee you’ll impress!

Look out for more buzzwords in the next two weeks when we’ll be doing our own “year in review” top list of 23 phrases we learned in 2023.

Check out the 2021 and 2022 lists in the meantime!

Enjoy!

Andrew

+++

Ps - Want to get your Mandarin skills back up to date? Here’s one way I can help you: