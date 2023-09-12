Circular on Taiwan-Fujian; Real estate; More on UK spy/influence mess; House Committee goes to Wall Street; Semiconductor controls
Summary of today’s top items:
Circular on deepening the cross-Strait integrated development - The Central Committee and the State Council released a circular aimed at deepening integration between Fujian Province and Taiwan, while the PLA sent 20 naval vessels near Taiwan, including the Shandong aircraft carrier. It seems almost too obvious: one the hand there is the choice of integration and the promise of all sorts of benefits, on the other is the PLA. It is smart of Beijing to push more tangible economic and social benefits but unclear what effect if any this plan may have on the Taiwan electorate heading into the presidential election in four months.
Real Estate - Bloomberg reports that early data on the effect of the recent real estate stimulus measures in Beijing and other cities are not showing much of a boost. Zhengzhou has removed housing purchase restrictions, just five weeks after rolling out various stimulus measures.