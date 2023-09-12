Circular on deepening the cross-Strait integrated development - The Central Committee and the State Council released a circular aimed at deepening integration between Fujian Province and Taiwan, while the PLA sent 20 naval vessels near Taiwan, including the Shandong aircraft carrier. It seems almost too obvious: one the hand there is the choice of integration and the promise of all sorts of benefits, on the other is the PLA. It is smart of Beijing to push more tangible economic and social benefits but unclear what effect if any this plan may have on the Taiwan electorate heading into the presidential election in four months.