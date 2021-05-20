Communist Party Member, People’s Leader Xi Jinping; ByteDance CEO stepping down; Carbon emissions surge
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Communist Party Member, People’s Leader Xi Jinping
New guidelines normalize crackdown on gangs and organized crime
Zhang Yiming to step down as ByteDance CEO
Carbon emissions surge
European Parliament votes overwhelmingly to freeze consideration of the CAI
Japan and Korea
Xinjiang
RIP Robin Munro
Note: I have been attending the virtual Ditchley China conference today so the newsletter is much shorter than usual. It has been very interesting, Chatham House rules unfortunately, though was happy to see several subscribers.
Thanks for reading, and I hope to see many of you in tomorrow’s weekly open discussion.