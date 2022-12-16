Reopening - Zhong Nanshan was brought out again to calm nerves about Omicron and the sudden policy shift from “Dynamic zero-Covid” to what could be called “dynamic let it rip”. Zhong emphasized that most cases will be mild, and that the disease should now be called “coronavirus cold 新冠感冒”. While the PRC experts project confidence that most people will have no or only very mild illness, foreign experts continue to project much higher mortality in worst case scenarios. Let’s hope the PRC experts are correct.