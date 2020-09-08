China held a victory celebration today for its “people’s war” on the pandemic. Xi gave Dr. Zhong Nanshan the Medal of the Republic, the highest state honor, and declared thee others “the People’s Hero”. But the celebration was really about extolling Xi’s leadership of the Party’s successful response, the superiority of the PRC system, and the strength of the Chinese people. Here is a sample from the 30 minute CCTV Evening News report on the ceremony:

一个民族之所以伟大，根本就在于在任何困难和风险面前都从来不放弃、不退缩、不止步，百折不挠为自己的前途命运而奋斗。从5000多年文明发展的苦难辉煌中走来的中国人民和中华民族，必将在新时代的伟大征程上一路向前，任何人任何势力都不能阻挡中国人民实现更加美好生活的前进步伐！



The greatness of a nation lies in the fact that it never gives up, never retreats and never stops in the face of any difficulties and risks, and that it strives indefatigably for its own future and destiny. The Chinese people and the Chinese nation, who have emerged from more than 5,000 years of bitter and glorious civilizational development, are set to march forward on the great journey of the new era, and n…