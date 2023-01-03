Happy New Year!

The PRC is back to work Tuesday from the New Year’s holiday. Today’s newsletter is a bit of a catchup from the last couple of weeks, no doubt there are some gaps.

While official public data on the number of Covid infections since the government switched to its “dynamic let it rip” policy are useless, there is little doubt that hundreds of millions have been infected, and tragically many thousands have died, and many more are going to. Infections appear, emphasis on “appear”, to have peaked in some of the larger cities but there is always a lag between infections and serious illness and death, and cases appear to be just beginning to surge in rural areas.

So while there were lots of scenes of New Year’s Eve revelers and people returning to normal activities in cities like Beijing and Shanghai, which were a jarring juxtaposition to the videos going around of bodies stacked up in makeshift morgues, it is hard to see how the reopening will not be very rocky over the next several months, especially as the annual Lunar New Year migration is reaching its peak and starting January 8 some of the other variants circulating globally will have an easier time entering the country as the borders fully reopen and Covid quarantines will be a relic of history.

I do not think Xi and the leadership had a choice, as dynamic zero-Covid was destroying the economy and causing increasingly problematic social tensions, but this chaotic reopening may drive different kinds of economic and political volatility.

Just before Christmas I joined Chris Hayes on his podcast to talk about how the shift might unfold. You can listen to it here; I think it holds up reasonably well.